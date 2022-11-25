American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE AEO opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,724,000 after purchasing an additional 771,320 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 499,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 303.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 122,444 shares during the last quarter.

Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

