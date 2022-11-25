American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.
AEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSE AEO opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,724,000 after purchasing an additional 771,320 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 499,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 303.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 122,444 shares during the last quarter.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.