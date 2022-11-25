American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $17.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

