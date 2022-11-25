American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $17.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

