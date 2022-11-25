Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 85.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 30.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 109.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $29.10.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $246,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,076 shares of company stock worth $4,302,282. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.