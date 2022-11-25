Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $11.42

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.42, but opened at $11.73. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 1,474 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $885.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

About Anavex Life Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,748,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.