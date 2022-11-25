Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $11.42

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.42, but opened at $11.73. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 1,474 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $885.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.