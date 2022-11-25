Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,296 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187,088 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after purchasing an additional 842,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,098,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 448,121 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at $44,786,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $166,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at $44,786,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,631,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.23 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

