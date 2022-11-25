Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 9.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 417,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,029,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,650,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,319,429,000 after acquiring an additional 664,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,670,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $912,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,640 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Up 0.6 %

Apple stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.