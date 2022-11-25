Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 417,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Stock Up 0.6 %

AAPL opened at $151.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

