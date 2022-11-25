Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,014,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,842 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.4% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $822,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 417,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,650,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,319,429,000 after acquiring an additional 664,755 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 27.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,670,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $912,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,640 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.67.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
