Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,014,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,842 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.4% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $822,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 417,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,650,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,319,429,000 after acquiring an additional 664,755 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 27.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,670,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $912,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,640 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.