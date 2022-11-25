Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.67. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

