Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,717 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $28,879,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arcosa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arcosa by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,698 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 246,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 139,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Arcosa by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,673,000 after acquiring an additional 100,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcosa news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcosa Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $58.87 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Stories

