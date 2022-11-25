ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,259,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ARKW opened at $44.15 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $39.04 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.