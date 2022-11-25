Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) PT Raised to $31.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APAM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.72. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

