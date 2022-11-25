Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,514.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $995,606.12.

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,073,821.24.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,151.52.

On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $1,747,177.62.

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $1,694,718.36.

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $1,658,281.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $1,655,955.36.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42.

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,581.32.

On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total transaction of $1,973,553.54.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $404.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,816,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 504,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,314,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

