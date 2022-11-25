Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Sells $520,420.25 in Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $520,420.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 130,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,976,027.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $271,324.12.

Atlassian Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.39. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $404.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Atlassian by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

