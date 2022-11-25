Aviva PLC Has $367.41 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,106.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302,516 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $367,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,200.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 36,622 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,790.5% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,574.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 49,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,313 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,921.2% during the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 79,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,026.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 61,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $181.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

