Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Gap Up to $57.47

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.47, but opened at $59.95. Azenta shares last traded at $59.44, with a volume of 1,004 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AZTA. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.
Azenta Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
