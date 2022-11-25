Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $30,000 Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,711,518 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 58,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CTO Larry Michael Mertz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AXDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of AXDX opened at $0.95 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

