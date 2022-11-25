Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.82. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 3,704 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBAR shares. StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $616.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $583.77 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

