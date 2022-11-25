Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 24,631 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $148,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.45.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

