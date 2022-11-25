Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 935,551 M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 935,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at $4,753,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MBSC opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

