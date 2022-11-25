Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) by 1,442.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mission Advancement were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mission Advancement by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Mission Advancement by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mission Advancement during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mission Advancement during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,076,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Mission Advancement by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Advancement Stock Performance

NYSE MACC opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Mission Advancement Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

Mission Advancement Profile

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

