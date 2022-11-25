Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,749 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 721,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valiant Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,953,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 120,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

SDGR stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

