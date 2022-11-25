Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.2 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.