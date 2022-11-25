Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,761 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,863.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,863.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

