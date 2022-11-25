Bank of Montreal Can Buys 271,267 Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 923,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTOC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pine Technology Acquisition by 45.2% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 594,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 184,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 40,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Pine Technology Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

PTOC opened at $9.95 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.