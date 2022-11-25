Bank of Montreal Can Buys 8,096 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nordson were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Nordson by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 21.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 52.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2,651.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,107 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Insider Activity

Nordson Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $234.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $271.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

