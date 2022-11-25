Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,478.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 154,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 144,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 679.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CWI stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $30.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

