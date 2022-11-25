Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 157.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.