Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRL opened at $241.08 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $385.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,422.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

