Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 169.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 716.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 581.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Price Performance

Alleghany stock opened at $847.79 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $845.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $839.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alleghany Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.