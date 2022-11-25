Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

