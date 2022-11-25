Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.21 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 575.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,222 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $87.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNTH. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $354,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $354,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,928. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.