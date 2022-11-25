Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.21 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200,793 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $80.85.

