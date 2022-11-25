Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.30 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 204.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 492.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Insider Activity

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPT opened at $117.38 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $129.50.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

