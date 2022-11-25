Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.59 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

FMC Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of FMC opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.