Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.21 Million Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 616,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marcus were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Marcus by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCS. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Marcus Trading Up 1.8 %

Marcus Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $503.84 million, a P/E ratio of 399.75 and a beta of 1.54. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.