Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.37 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in New York Times were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.5% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 138.4% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after buying an additional 783,750 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $24,755,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 45.8% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,626,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after buying an additional 511,299 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New York Times Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

NYT opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.96. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

