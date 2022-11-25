Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Nasdaq by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $70.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

