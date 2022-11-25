Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.78 Million Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141,397 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,267,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,622,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,556,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 322,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.69. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -24.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

