Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.96 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LKQ were worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 28.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of LKQ by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after acquiring an additional 649,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,889,000 after acquiring an additional 605,082 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

