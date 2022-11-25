Bank of Montreal Can Invests $9.01 Million in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 910,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 8,023.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 249,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 246,395 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $812,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 2.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 410,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $3,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

