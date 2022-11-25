Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 910,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter worth about $2,452,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 500.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 240,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200,316 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 42.5% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,471,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 439,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 66,020 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:VII opened at $10.03 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Profile

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

