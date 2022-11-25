Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,641 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

