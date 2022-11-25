Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 35,134 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cognex were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth $51,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 45.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 183.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.