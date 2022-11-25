Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,998 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 352.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $129.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

