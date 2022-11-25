Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 458,943 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 450.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Constellium were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Constellium by 8.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Constellium by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 554,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTM stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTM. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

