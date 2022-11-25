Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 50,000 Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 923,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pontem were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pontem by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pontem in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pontem by 129.3% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pontem in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pontem in the first quarter valued at $2,452,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNTM opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Pontem Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

