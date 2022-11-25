Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 1,008,360 GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXII opened at $9.91 on Friday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

