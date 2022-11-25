Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,487 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,054,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TDY stock opened at $419.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.57 and a 200-day moving average of $381.75. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

